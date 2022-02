Watcharaphorn Ruaypong ‘Namtip’ took home 300,000 baht in prizes when she was crowned Miss Grand Chonburi Sunday night.

Namthip, 25, beat our 11 other contestants to win the pageant at Central Festival Pattaya Beach.



Kotchakorn Kontrakul ‘Elsa’ 22, finished second, wining 30,000 baht in prizes. Kritsadakorn Nakai ‘Nong’ 23, placed third with a 25,000-baht prize package.

Namthip will now complete in the Miss Grand Thailand competition and represent Chonburi as a tourism ambassador.