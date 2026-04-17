Koh Larn boat and baht bus drivers undergo alcohol checks ahead of Wan Lai Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya police have stepped up safety measures on Koh Larn ahead of the upcoming Wan Lai celebrations, carrying out random alcohol tests on boat operators and public transport drivers to help protect tourists during the busy holiday period.

Under the direction of Pol Col Anek Srathongyu and Pol Lt Col Siriwat Khatchamat, traffic police officers led by Amorntep Mai-ma joined forces with Pattaya tourist police, regional marine officials, Koh Larn community representatives, and local police oversight committees.







Authorities conducted spot alcohol checks on public boat operators and transport providers on Koh Larn, while also carrying out broader crime prevention and suppression measures to improve safety during Songkran.

Strict inspections focused on key transport points including Na Baan Pier and Tawaen Beach Pier, as well as local public transport services such as songthaews or baht buses and motorcycle taxis.

Officials said the operation aims to build confidence among tourists visiting Koh Larn during the holiday period and ahead of Wan Lai Pattaya on April 19. Authorities reported that the overall situation remained orderly, with no significant safety violations detected.

Wan Lai Pattaya 2026 will take place on April 19, beginning with a traditional water blessing ceremony at Wat Chaimongkol Royal Monastery from 8:00 a.m. to noon, followed by concerts and entertainment along Pattaya Beach from noon until 11:00 p.m.

Beach Road will be closed to traffic from noon until midnight, covering the full three-kilometre stretch from Dolphin Roundabout to South Pattaya’s Wat Chai intersection.































