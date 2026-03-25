Foreign tourists brawl on Pattaya street before shocking stunt, then shake hands and walk away

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two foreign tourists were caught on video brawling in a Pattaya nightlife area after a heated argument escalated into a fistfight, only for the pair to later shake hands and walk away as if nothing had happened.

The incident was shared on Facebook by a witness who posted a 1-minute-49-second clip showing the two men exchanging punches in South Pattaya.

According to the witness, the dispute began earlier inside a nearby bar where the two men had been drinking at separate tables. One of the men, wearing a yellow shirt, reportedly began provoking the other man in a blue shirt by making mocking gestures and faces.

The argument soon intensified, and the man in the yellow shirt eventually walked out of the venue with the other man following. The confrontation moved toward a motorcycle taxi stand at the entrance of the soi, where both men continued taunting each other.

Witnesses said the situation escalated further when the man in the yellow shirt pulled down his pants and exposed himself in an apparent attempt to provoke his rival before the two began exchanging punches.



Despite the commotion, nearby motorcycle taxi drivers chose not to intervene, fearing they could be misunderstood as joining the fight.

After several moments of scuffling, the confrontation unexpectedly cooled down. Witnesses said the two men eventually shook hands and went their separate ways, each returning to their accommodation.

The area where the incident occurred lies in a busy nightlife zone in Soi 16, which connects Pattaya Second Road to Walking Street, a well-known entertainment district frequented by tourists.



































