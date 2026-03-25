Sunny skies and calm seas expected in Pattaya as hot weather persists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is set to experience hot and mostly dry weather today, with daytime temperatures reaching 35–38°C, according to the Meteorological Department. While northern and central Thailand face occasional thunderstorms and strong winds, Pattaya and the surrounding coastal areas enjoy mostly sunny skies with minimal rain, making it a perfect day for beachgoers and boating enthusiasts.

The southern coast, including the Gulf of Thailand, is experiencing light winds from the east-southeast and waves averaging around 1 meter. Areas with isolated showers may see slightly higher waves, so small-craft operators are advised to stay alert.

Air quality in the region remains moderate, with some haze or dust accumulation possible due to limited wind circulation. Residents and visitors are advised to stay hydrated, protect themselves from the sun, and take precautions if participating in outdoor activities.

Tourists and locals heading out on speed boats in Pattaya Bay can expect smooth sailing, calm waters, and excellent visibility for water sports and sightseeing, while enjoying the city’s warm and sunny weather.



































