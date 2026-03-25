Pattaya officials raid illegal vape sales operation as owner confronts law enforcers

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya officials raided an illegal vape sales operation in Nongprue, seizing hundreds of electronic cigarettes after a sting operation revealed the products were being openly sold from the trunk of a car outside a shophouse.

The raid took place around 6:16 p.m. on March 23 after authorities received complaints from residents that a shop was brazenly selling banned vape products in the area. Officials conducted an undercover purchase before moving in to arrest those involved.

Investigators found sellers using the trunk of a white Honda Jazz parked in front of the building to distribute vape devices to customers. During the search, officers seized about 500 disposable electronic cigarettes with fruit-flavored pods and 37 coil devices used for vaping. Additional stock was also discovered hidden inside the building.

Authorities noted the location had previously been raided in March last year, when more than 10,000 vape items worth over 5 million baht were confiscated. Despite the earlier enforcement action and heavy penalties, the operators allegedly resumed selling the banned products.

Tensions flared during the operation when a young man claiming to be the shop owner arrived at the scene. Witnesses said he became angry, shouting insults at officials and reporters and accusing authorities of corruption while attempting to interfere with the arrest.







The confrontation created chaos as the man reportedly tried to block officers from taking an employee into custody. Officials eventually regained control of the situation and proceeded with the seizure and arrest.

The confiscated vape products and suspect were handed over to investigators for legal proceedings, while authorities said further charges may follow.



































