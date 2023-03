Colin David Clowes, 43, was unconscious when paramedics arrived on the railway-parallel road at Soi Nernplubwan March 26. He was transported to a local hospital.

Clowes’ modified Honda Forza 350 had run into the back of an Isuzu D-Max driven by Pramika Wetmano, 31

Pramika said that just as she reached Jao Sua Market, the motorcycle lost control and slammed into the back of her truck. She got out and found him unconscious.