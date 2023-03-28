Police and immigration begin crackdown on foreign criminals, over-stayers

Thailand’s deputy police chief emphasized the need for all law-enforcement departments to crack down on foreigners committing crimes in Thailand.

This includes immigration and tourist police in Chonburi, Bangkok, Pattaya and Phuket, who have been ordered to “X-ray” and trace foreigners who illegally live, hide and overstay their visas.







All police must be strict with all nationalities to prevent the destruction of Thailand’s tourism image, Pol.Gen. Surachate Hakparn, popularly known as “Big Joke” said. The Royal Thai Police will not allow foreigners to commit crimes in Thailand repeatedly, he vowed, and the superintendents of local police stations must take responsibility for other criminal cases.







Surachate said all police divisions must strictly perform their duties. For example, Immigration police have authority to access the Immigration Act. Tourist police are in charge of taking care of tourists. From now, immigration and tourist police of all police stations in Chonburi must thoroughly investigate foreigners illegally living in Chonburi, hiding in the city and overstaying, he said.

Police must be strict with not only Chinese people, but also tourists of all nationalities to prevent the destruction of tourism image and all kinds of crimes.



























