Football-fan Argentine expat dies in Pattaya

An Argentinian expat won’t get to see his team pursue a World Cup trophy after dying following his football team’s quarter-final victory.

Michel David Muller, 71, died on the sofa of his condo Sunday afternoon after suffering a convulsion.







Girlfriend Wilai Na Nakorn, 54, said Muller had been living in Thailand for four years and she and her daughter came to live with him a year ago. Wilai said he suffered from high blood pressure.

Muller had stayed up late to watch Argentina beat Netherlands and then, during the day, went for his usual walk on Pattaya Beach. He came back and collapsed, she said.





























