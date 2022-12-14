Football friendly match between school children and elephants held in Ayutthaya

Amid the World Cup 2022 fever, people in this central plain province organized a special and rare football match between school children and elephants which was fun and ended with a penalty shoot-out.

The match happened at Ayutthayawittayalai School. Its students and 11 elephants with paintings of national flags took part in the match witnessed by other students, Krisap Chueapan, director of the school, provincial councilor Norachai Krisanaketkul and Ladthongthae Meephan from the Ayutthaya Elephant Kraal.







The event was a part of the school’s campaign against football gambling during the World Cup 2022 final round. In the campaign, students were also advised to prevent World Cup matches late at night from affecting their study.

The football match between humans and the pachyderms was amusing. Both teams exchanged offences and defenses. The students’ team scored first in the first half and the elephants’ team got a draw in the second half.







The match was decided happily with a penalty shoot-out in which the students outperformed the elephants and won the game. (TNA)

























