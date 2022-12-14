Thai PM Prayut Chan-ocha meets European Council President in Brussels

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha met Charles Michel, president of the European Council, and discussed cooperation on sustainable development, the environment, security and Indo-Pacific affairs.

Both met at the Europa building in Brussels at 4.20pm on Dec 13, local time. The meeting happened during the EU-ASEAN Commemorative Summit.







Gen Prayut said it was the first time that leaders from ASEAN and the European Union met and the meeting happened on the important occasion of the signing of the Thai-EU Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA). He hoped EU would support the effective implementation of the PCA and the ASEAN-EU Plan of Action (2023-2027). The president of the European Council said the Bio-Circular-Green Economy model went along well with the European Green Deal of EU and he encouraged the private sector of ASEAN and EU to exchange their good practices, increase investment and promote innovation and research on sustainability and the environment.







He promised to support cooperation on security, capability enhancement, intelligence, personnel and good practices. Both sides also discussed security frameworks covering cyber security, marine security and counter-terrorism between the European Council and Thailand. (TNA)





























