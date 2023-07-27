Food safety inspections conducted ahead of extended holiday weekend

Pattaya, Thailand – The mayor’s office in collaboration with the Consumer Protection and Public Health Division conducted a comprehensive food safety inspection at Lan Pho Market in Naklua on July 26 ahead of the extended holiday weekend.







The six-day inspection, running from July 28 to August 2, aimed to ensure the safety of food items sold by vendors in the market. Pattaya administrators recognize the importance of food safety, especially during times of increased food consumption and are closely monitoring the food supply chain, enforcing safety standards to provide a secure and enjoyable holiday experience for residents and visitors.

















