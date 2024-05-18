40,000 baht water bill stuns South Pattaya homeowner

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of a house in Soi Khopai were shocked to get an outrageous water bill for the month of May. They reported the sudden and exorbitant increase in their water bills to the Pattaya City Council, saying that typically their monthly water bill was less than 1,000 baht, but this month it unexpectedly soared to 40,000 baht, causing them significant concern.









City councillor Nikom Saengkaew coordinated with officials from the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) Special Branch Pattaya to investigate the issue on May 16. The PWA dispatched a team to the house where after inspection, it was confirmed that the water meter was in working order. However, a leak was discovered inside the house, which was identified as the cause of the sudden increase in the water bill.





The waterworks authority acknowledged the residents’ problem and is currently negotiating a settlement for the bill to alleviate their financial burden. This measure aims to provide immediate relief to the affected residents.

For inquiries on PWA matters, residents can contact the following phone numbers: 038-222461-5 ext. 104, 132, and 063-2087272. Additionally, assistance is available through the official Line account: @pwapattaya.





































