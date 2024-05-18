Rescued toddler unveils homelessness plight in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A young boy, barely 2 years old, was discovered wandering alone along a bustling road near View Talay 5 Condo in Jomtien on May 15. Despite his ability to walk, the toddler’s inability to speak heightened concerns among locals, prompting immediate action to safeguard his well-being.









Pattaya Special Affairs officers swiftly rescued the boy, documenting the incident at the Pattaya City Police Station. Collaborating closely with the Chonburi Provincial Shelter for Children and Families, urgent measures were taken to ensure the child’s safety and welfare.

The plight of the boy shed light on his family’s precarious circumstances when a nearby security guard, deeply moved by the situation, revealed that the boy’s parents lead a transient lifestyle, frequently seen moving from one location to another, often accompanied by their children and relying on begging for survival.

Further inquiries unveiled the presence of a younger sister, often neglected and confined to a stroller. Motivated by compassion, the security guard promptly reached out to Call Center 1337 in pursuit of assistance for the vulnerable children.

Subsequent discussions with a 7-11 convenience store employee provided insight into the family’s routine, with the homeless unit frequently seeking refuge near the establishment. On the day of the incident, the child’s aimless wandering raised significant safety concerns.





The store employee recounted instances of friction between the parents and staff, underscoring the volatile nature of their circumstances. Despite the challenges, customers often extended acts of kindness to the children, offering food and toys as gestures of support.

Following continued efforts, reporters located the parents and their second child in the vicinity on May 16. Confirming their identities, the parents expressed profound distress over the situation, emphasizing their determination to regain custody of their children.

Asserting their means of livelihood through trading and renting religious items, the parents claimed to have secured rented accommodation in Central Pattaya. With aspirations to engage with the Chonburi Provincial Shelter for Children and Families in pursuit of family reunification, the parents conveyed their earnest desire for a resolution ensuring the well-being of their family unit.





































