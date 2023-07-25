Flooding and road construction woes test patience of Huay Yai residents

Pattaya, Thailand – The serene community of Ban Thung Ka Tai in Huay Yai Sub-district is grappling with two issues: heavy rainfall and an ongoing road construction project. The road leading to the village is severely damaged, hindering smaller vehicles. Seeking assistance from the local municipality was difficult due to a government holidays, prompting residents to seek media support.







Residents said that the contractors were hired to construct a new concrete road in Soi San Chao Moo including drainage, spanning 930 meters and costing 15 million Baht. The work is scheduled for completion by October. Residents claim that the contractor is aware of the issues and have agreed to implement temporary measures to alleviate their difficulties offering to lay crushed rocks to level the road. But heavy rainfall has slowed progress, resulting in even more potholes. The lack of construction and warning signs added to the inconvenience.







The contractor apologized for delays, citing natural circumstances, and assured prompt concrete-laying when weather permits. Residents remain hopeful for a resolution to their challenges, anticipating improved conditions after the completion of the construction project.

















