City distributes flood-prevention sandbags to Soi Bua Khao residents

Pattaya, Thailand – As the monsoon season and frequent thunderstorms continue to wreak havoc in the city, Pattaya City officials have taken preventive action to address the flooding situation. Collaborating with the municipal public health office, the city distributed sandbags to residents and business owners along Soi Bua Khao in central Pattaya.

Accompanied by municipal public health officers, city councilor Dilok Thongnak arrived at Soi Bua Khao On July 24, with a truckload of sandbags, ensuring that each household and business in the affected area received the necessary flood prevention sandbags to safeguard their properties.







“The impact of heavy rains and thunderstorms on our communities cannot be ignored,” emphasized city councilor Dilok Thongnak. “The flooding poses risks to both residential areas and businesses, and we must take proactive measures to protect our people and their livelihoods.”

For further assistance, residents and business owners can contact the Pattaya Call Center (1337), established as a dedicated hotline for inquiries and additional sandbag requests. Authorities are urging everyone to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to safeguard against the effects of flooding during the ongoing monsoon season.























