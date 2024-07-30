Twenty-five Bangkok city officials involved in exercise equipment purchase corruption

Bangkok’s Anti-Corruption Center has revealed the results of an investigation that found 25 city officials involved in seven projects to purchase exercise equipment at inflated prices.

Nathapong Disayabutra, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) who heads the city’s anti-corruption task force announced the findings on Tuesday.







The investigation, which spanned 30 days, found that the purchased equipment was significantly more expensive than previous purchases and far exceeded the total cost, including operational expenses. Terms of reference for the projects were found to be restrictive, limiting competitive bidding, and equipment specifications were deemed unnecessarily high.

Twenty-five officials involved in the projects are now under investigation. One has already resigned. Those implicated were primarily involved in the project planning, budget consideration, and procurement processes. A more in-depth investigation will follow.







While the BMA cannot prosecute private companies involved in the bidding process, criminal charges could be pursued under the anti-bid rigging law if wrongdoing is found.

The city’s civil service commission will now conduct a detailed review of the findings and propose the appointment of a disciplinary committee to investigate the matter within 120 days. If criminal wrongdoing is confirmed, the case will be referred to the National Anti-Corruption Commission.









As the purchases were found to have been inflated, Bangkok has suffered financial losses. A committee will be formed to investigate civil liability and seek damages.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to corruption. Since the establishment of the city’s anti-corruption task force in 2022, 29 officials have been punished for corruption-related offenses. (TNA)





































