Diana and Honey in Central Pattaya to become permanent one-way streets

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 5, Anupong Phutthanawarat, Chairman of the Pattaya City Administration and Peacekeeping Committee, led a meeting with Pattaya police and other relevant officials to address road congestion and traffic management issues in Soi Buakhao, Central Pattaya.







The meeting reviewed the results of the one-way traffic system trial on Soi Diana (Pattaya Second Road Soi 11) and Soi Honey (Pattaya Second Road Soi 13), which began on May 21. The trial has led to a significant improvement in traffic flow, with positive feedback from both residents and visitors.

The one-way system was introduced to tackle severe traffic congestion exacerbated by the growing number of residents, tourists, and workers. Based on the trial’s success, the committee has decided to make the one-way traffic system on these streets permanent. They will now seek approval from the Pattaya City Traffic Committee to formalize the changes.

Anupong said, “This decision reflects Pattaya’s commitment to enhancing its infrastructure to better accommodate increasing traffic demands and improve overall road usage. As Pattaya continues to attract more residents and visitors, our infrastructure must evolve to support this growth and ensure a safer, more accessible city for everyone.”





































