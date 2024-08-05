Two young men slashed by knife-wielding hoodlums on Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of August 4, a violent stabbing incident erupted on Pattaya Beach between Soi 10 and 11, in close proximity to the local police station.

Police and Pattaya City Rescue personnel rushed to the scene at 5:46 a.m., to find more than ten young people, both male and female, in a state of shock and panic. Two young men, identified as Wayo T. and Phonphak A., both 17 years old, had sustained knife wounds. Wayo suffered a severe injury to his left arm, while Phonphak was wounded on his right arm. Paramedics promptly administered first aid on-site.







The attackers, described as a group of youths aged between 16 and 25, fled the scene on motorcycles before the police could arrive. The injured victims reported that they had travelled from another province to celebrate a birthday in Pattaya. While seated on the beach, they were approached by the attackers, who aggressively declared, “We are locals. You guys are from somewhere else. Don’t look at us. Don’t act tough.”

Despite the victims’ attempts to avoid conflict and their apologies, the attackers brandished knives and assaulted them. The victims tried to escape but were unable to evade the attacks. Pol. Lt. Col. Wutthinan Kongdee ordered officers to intercept the suspects based on their descriptions and to search likely escape routes. The investigation team is reviewing CCTV footage and following leads to locate and apprehend the perpetrators for legal action.





































