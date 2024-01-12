Fishing boats to be relocated to designated areas along Pattaya coast

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai took the lead in a coastal clean-up near Bali Hai Pier Seaside Rescue Center on January 10, overseeing the collection and disposal of a substantial amount of plastic, paper, foam containers, and remnants from marine equipment along the coastline.







Acknowledging public concerns about fishing boats contributing to debris accumulation and negatively impacting the coastal landscape and boat traffic to Koh Larn Island, Manot announced plans to relocate fishing boats to designated areas, specifically on Wong Amat Beach and Jomtien Beach. These areas will serve as regulated docking points under Pattaya authorities’ vigilant oversight, ensuring a harmonious coexistence between local fishing activities and the preservation of Pattaya’s natural coastal charm.





























