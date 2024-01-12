Deputy Mayor spreads joy ahead of Children’s Day celebration

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a heart-warming gesture, Deputy Mayor Thitipan Petchtrakul delighted representatives from each of the 16 communities in the city by presenting gifts in anticipation of National Children’s Day. The ceremony, brimming with excitement, featured an array of presents including toys, teddy bears, bicycles, and electric fans, all aimed at bringing joy to the children and youth set to participate in the upcoming celebration on Saturday, January 13.







Expressing wholehearted support for the event, Thitipan emphasized the importance of encouraging and gifting children during festive occasions. The National Children’s Day celebration in Pattaya, scheduled at City Hall on January 13, promises to be a lively affair with a myriad of activities, delectable food, and exciting prizes.

The program boasts eight activity stations, showcasing games and exhibitions, along with captivating performances by students from local schools in Pattaya. With over 2,500 items to be distributed through booths organized by Pattaya City and various participating organizations, the celebration aims to create lasting memories for the city’s vibrant youth.





























