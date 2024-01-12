Police instil traffic discipline along Pattaya Beach Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Lt. Col. Phanupong Nimsuwan led a team of police officers to instil traffic discipline along Pattaya Beach Road on January 10. This initiative aimed to showcase Pattaya as a welcoming destination for tourists, emphasizing the importance of responsible driving and parking.

The law enforcement team conducted public relations activities and sought cooperation from business owners, residents, and tourists to ensure compliance with traffic regulations. They specifically addressed issues related to improper parking along the beachfront, urging individuals not to park in restricted areas marked with red-white and yellow-white lines and to avoid double parking.







Pol. Lt. Col. Phanupong highlighted the significance of addressing traffic congestion as a critical concern for Pattaya’s tourism. He emphasized the ongoing efforts of traffic police to proactively manage and control traffic issues, minimizing disruptions for both locals and tourists.

Additionally, plans were announced to organize and streamline traffic on major roads, starting with Beach Road, followed by South Pattaya Road, Central Pattaya Road, North Pattaya Road, and inner-city roads in subsequent phases. These measures aim to enhance traffic flow and create a more pleasant environment for residents and visitors alike.





























