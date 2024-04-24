Fishing boats razed by fire during grilling fest in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A festive grilling gathering turned into a scene of chaos as several small fishing boats lining the banks of the Banglamung Canal caught fire on April 23. Disaster relief officers brought the inferno under control, within 30 minutes.







Ms. Pimphai Sonthi, 68, an eyewitness to the incident, recounted the joyous atmosphere as fishermen grilled freshly caught fish, when gusts of wind unexpectedly fuelled the flames, swiftly engulfing all six boats. The fishing vessels, integral to the livelihoods of local fishermen in the Banglamung Bay area, lay charred and damaged leaving the owners saddened and dismayed.





































