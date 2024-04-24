Pattaya and upper part of Thailand experiencing extreme heat this week

Thailand is experiencing extreme heat, with some areas in the southern region experiencing thunderstorms. Bangkok and its vicinity are also experiencing intense heat in some areas, with a 10% chance of thunderstorms.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts low air pressure due to the heat covering the upper part of Thailand, resulting in generally extreme heat across the country with cumulonimbus clouds during midday. The public is advised to take care of their health due to the extremely hot weather and avoid prolonged outdoor activities.







Furthermore, there are southwest winds covering the Andaman Sea and the lower southern region, along with east winds covering the Gulf of Thailand. This causes some areas in the lower southern region to experience thunderstorms. Sea waves in the Andaman Sea may reach about 1 meter high, and in areas with thunderstorms, waves may exceed 1 meter. Boat operators are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Additionally, from April 24 to 25, west winds from Myanmar will pass through the northern and upper parts of Laos. Combined with the southwesterly winds and southern winds covering the upper part of Thailand, this may lead to summer storms in some areas, characterized by thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible hailstorms.









Bangkok and its vicinity will generally experience hot weather, with cumulonimbus clouds during midday and intense heat in some areas, with a 10% chance of thunderstorms. The minimum temperature is expected to range from 28 to 30 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is forecasted to range from 37 to 41 degrees Celsius.



































