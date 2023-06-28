Fishermen protest as Port Authority begins demolition of their homes

Pattaya, Thailand – Over 50 residents of Moo.1 in Najomtien Subdistrict, Sattahip, Chonburi Province, gathered in protest on June 27 after the Port Authority, in collaboration with a contracted company, initiated the demolition of residential properties. The residents fervently pleaded for the demolition to be halted, emphasizing that they had been living in the area for over 50 years.







Ruengrit Maneepan, the Permanent-Secretary of Najaomtien Municipality, and local leaders negotiated on behalf of the affected residents. They claimed that that the residents had filed a complaint with the local administrative court, the 90-day period required by the legal process had not yet passed when the Port Authority proceeded with the demolition. This has raised concerns that the Port Authority’s actions were a deliberate provocation against the residents.



Prasert Klongyut, a 60-year-old resident whose house was scheduled for demolition after more than five decades of occupancy, highlighted that all the affected residents in the area have traditionally been engaged in local fishing. Recently, canals have been excavated, and residents have been using them to park their boats. In the past, the boats used to dock near the beach, so the residents built houses to oversee their boats. Now they are wondering where they will go and how they will make a living. Prasert said that if alternative rental spaces were provided elsewhere, the affected residents would be willing to accept them.







In response to the situation, Kasipon Boriphan, an operational civil engineer from the Port Authority, said that the project to demolish the unauthorized structures had commenced after obtaining court approval in the 2023 fiscal year. Regarding the residents’ letter of intent, the Port Authority had already dismissed it, leading to their decision to proceed with the demolition.

However, Kasipon said that further demolitions are unlikely in the immediate future pending the outcome of the court decision. If the 90-day period elapses without a court decision, the residents will take appropriate action accordingly.

















