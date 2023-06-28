Chaiyapruek community rallies for access road construction on donated land

Pattaya, Thailand – In response to the pressing need for better connectivity in the area, residents of the Chaiyapruek community have come together to petition the city for the construction of an access road including a drainage system that would connect the housing lane within their community to both the adjacent railway road and the Nongpangkhae Community.







During a meeting with city councilors Nikhom Saengkaew, Prasartporn Deeden, and Dilok Thongnak on June 27, the residents presented supporting documents and land titles to support their claim. They highlighted that a portion of land within the community, previously owned by the Khun Thai family, had been generously donated for public use after undergoing subdivision.



After carefully examining the presented documents, the city officials assured the residents that they would report their findings to the Urban Planning and Development Department. This step is crucial to initiate the necessary verification process. If everything goes smoothly, the officials have promised to proceed with a comprehensive road construction plan, paving the way for the project to move forward.







The residents of the Chaiyapruek Community are hopeful that the construction of the road, as part of the city’s urbanization plan, will greatly benefit them. They anticipate enhanced connectivity, streamlined transportation, and improved accessibility for all residents once the road is completed.

















