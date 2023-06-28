Honest motorcycle taxi driver returns forgotten bag to grateful owner

Pattaya, Thailand – In a heartwarming act of integrity, a motorcycle taxi driver at Central Pattaya Soi 13 (Bua Khao) went above and beyond to return a bag containing important documents and a significant amount of money to its rightful owner.

Chamnan Sawangsap, 62, told reporters that on June 27, as he was parking his motorcycle after dropping off a passenger, a fellow driver alerted him to a forgotten bag left on his bike by the previous fare.







Chamnan carefully inspected the bag without opening it, understanding the urgency and importance of returning it to its owner. With patience and a sense of responsibility, he waited for nearly an hour, hoping the owner would come forward to claim it.

Recognizing the need for assistance, Chamnan promptly reported his find to the Pattaya police, providing them with all the necessary details. Shortly after, a distressed foreign individual arrived at the police station, reporting the loss of a bag. With proper verification and confirmation, the police determined that it was indeed the same bag that Chamnan had found. The bag, along with its valuable contents, was reunited with the grateful owner.



Chamnan, speaking from a place of empathy, expressed his understanding of the owner’s distress upon realizing his loss. He philosophically stated that true wealth extends beyond material possessions, emphasizing the importance of good health and the ability to earn a living as the true indicators of fortune.







This heartening story of Chamnan’s honesty and integrity serves as a shining example of the values deeply ingrained in the motorcycle taxi community. It reflects the compassion and goodwill that exist within the people of Pattaya, reminding us all of the power of honesty and the positive impact it can have on the lives of others.

















