Fishermen ordered to clean up their mess on Jomtien Beach

Pattaya authorities have expressed grave concern over the uncleanliness of Jomtien Beach, particularly in the area where local fishermen have brought their boats ashore seeking shelter. The current disorganized and unkempt state of this section contradicts the city’s commitment to maintaining pristine beaches for both tourists and residents.







On September 6, Nares Saelee, chairman of the local fishermen’s group in Jomtien Beach, acknowledged the cluttered condition of the area, with equipment and personal belongings scattered about. He expressed his colleagues’ sincere intention to improve and better organize the beachfront.







The fishermen’s group has formally requested a one-week grace period to rectify the situation. They have extended their apologies to the local community and tourists for the current untidiness along the beachfront. Furthermore, they have pledged to take measures to prevent such negligence from recurring in the future, aligning with the city’s goal of maintaining clean and attractive beaches for everyone.











