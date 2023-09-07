Lantern Procession and Art Heritage Exploration at Khao Cheechan Sept. 8-9

Pattaya, Thailand – Prepare for a mesmerizing cultural experience as the 9th edition of the “Lantern Procession and Art Heritage Exploration, Nong Jap Tao Khao Cheechan” event takes place on September 8 and 9 (Fri-Sat). The event promises two unforgettable nights of cultural immersion and the opportunity to pay homage to the sacred relics.







Attendees will humbly embrace and celebrate their faith while experiencing the rich cultural heritage of the region. It’s also an opportunity to show reverence to the sacred relics. Located at the base of the stunning Khao Cheechan Hill in Sattahip District, Chonburi Province, this event is free for all to attend.

Event Schedule:

September 8, 2023, at approximately 17:30 hours: The lantern procession by Sattahip residents.

September 9, 2023, at approximately 19:00 hours: The grand display of Thai traditional dramatic dance ‘Khon’ that promises to be a visual masterpiece.







Location: The event will take place in front of the intricately carved Buddha image at Khao Cheechan Hill, Sattahip District, Chonburi Province. For your convenience, here’s the Google Maps link: Event Location.

This cultural celebration is organized by the Chonburi Province Tourism and Sports Office, and it encourages attendees to reconnect with their beliefs and heritage. Don’t miss this chance to be part of a unique and spiritual experience while enjoying the mesmerizing lantern displays.











