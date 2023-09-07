Rotary Club Pattaya-Banglamung’s compassion ensures happiness and safety for street dogs

Pattaya, Thailand – In the vibrant city of Pattaya, where the bustling streets meet serene temples and scenic views, a unique initiative has emerged to address a growing concern – the presence of packs of stray dogs. These dogs, while part of the local landscape, had begun to pose serious safety risks, leading to accidents, bike chases, and even attacks on pedestrians. However, the solution to this problem turned out to be both simple and compassionate.







The Rotary Club of Pattaya-Bang Lamung under the leadership of President Philip Wall-Morris, in collaboration with dedicated volunteers, launched the Soi Dog Food and Neutralizing Program. This program aimed to create a safer environment for both residents and tourists by relocating the feeding of these dogs away from high-traffic areas, such as car parks and fitness zones. The concept was straightforward: feed the dogs in a different area, away from potential dangers.







The program’s success exceeded expectations. By educating local residents and tourists about the new feeding locations, they managed to reduce the number of stray dogs in areas like Buddha Hill to Bali Hai Pier by at least 70% in just two months. Businesses and fitness enthusiasts who frequent these locations shared positive feedback, emphasizing the improved safety and overall atmosphere.

Taking a step further, the Rotary Club of Pattaya-Bang Lamung initiated discussions with the Soi Dog Foundation to address the long-term issue of controlling the stray dog population. Sterilization became the key strategy, and valuable advice from experts in the field, including notable figures like “The Man Who Rescues Dogs,” guided the way. The club also worked diligently to secure funding for medical fees.







With the support of a local veterinary hospital, the sterilization process began. The routine was simple yet impactful: dogs were taken to the hospital around 9 am, and by 3 pm, they were safely returned to the areas from which they were collected. So far, the initiative has successfully treated 63 dogs, with a total target of 120 dogs.

The Rotary Club of Pattaya-Bang Lamung’s Soi Dog Food and Neutralizing Program not only addresses the immediate safety concerns but also aims for a sustainable and humane solution. It’s a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives that prioritize the welfare of both residents and the four-legged friends who share their neighborhoods. In Pattaya, the streets are becoming safer, and the stray dog population is finding a brighter, healthier future.

To offer your assistance or request more information on the Rotary Club of Pattaya-Bang Lamung’s Soi Dog Food and Neutralizing Program, please call Tom Keightley 061 517 1390











