Fisherman finds body of young man washed ashore at Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Inspector Capt. Sanan Kotanont of the Pattaya Police Station, Dong Tan sub-branch, responded to a report of a deceased man found washed ashore along Dong Tan Beach in Jomtien, Pattaya on October 30.









The deceased was identified as 29-year-old Sarawut Mahajan. He was dressed in a black T-shirt, layered with a green long-sleeve jacket, jeans, and blue sneakers, with dyed blonde hair. A preliminary examination revealed a head injury but no other visible wounds. Authorities also found cash in his pocket, which was collected as evidence.

Local fisherman Rachan Piandee, 60, who discovered the body, recounted that he was squid fishing along the beach when he noticed the body floating ashore. Shocked by the sight, he immediately called others for help and notified authorities.





Capt. Sanan documented the scene and indicated that the cause of death remains undetermined. Due to the head injury, the body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.





































