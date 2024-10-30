‘Pattaya Unplugged’ campaign highlights resort city’s ‘Must Do’ experiences to inspire global travellers

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced a new partnership with WebBeds, aimed at bolstering Thailand’s tourism sector through an inspiring “Pattaya Unplugged: Discover the Essence of Pattaya” destination marketing video showcasing the “Must Do” experiences of Pattaya.

This campaign builds on the success of the award-winning “Bangkok Unboxed” campaign, which garnered over three million views on YouTube and won “Content Marketing of the Year” at the inaugural TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2024.



“At TAT, we are committed to collaborating with our travel trade partners to drive tourism to Thailand,” said Ms. Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific. “Following the success of the ‘Bangkok Unboxed’ campaign, we are delighted to extend this video series to Pattaya, with potential future expansions to other Thai destinations.”

The new ‘Pattaya Unplugged’ campaign features an engaging video that highlights the resort city’s diverse experiences and activities. Aligned with TAT’s “Five-Must Do in Thailand” initiative, the video showcases what visitors “Must Taste,” “Must Try,” “Must Buy,” “Must Seek,” and “Must See” in Pattaya, spotlighting the destination’s unique offerings. Additionally, it highlights where visitors “Must Stay,” reflecting WebBeds’ expertise in the hospitality sector.







The video will be distributed across multiple B2B platforms, including WebBeds’ booking sites, a dedicated web page, email marketing campaigns, social media channels, and the company’s monthly e-magazine, Travel Aggregator, to maximise visibility and engagement with the travel trade. Travel agents will have access to the video for promotion across their channels, further increasing awareness among potential travellers.

KS Sun, President, Asia Pacific, WebBeds, said “Our ‘Bangkok Unboxed’ campaign, released earlier this year to coincide with the Arabian Travel Mart, was an unprecedented success. The top five videos achieved over 35,000 hours of combined watch time and more than 52,000 engagements, spotlighting the reach of WebBeds’ global network. We are excited that TAT has entrusted us with this new project, and we look forward to revealing Pattaya’s best attractions.”

This partnership with WebBeds is part of TAT’s strategic plan to welcome 35 million international visitors in 2024 and reach 40 million arrivals by 2025, positioning Thailand’s tourism industry for long-term prosperity and sustainability. (TAT)





































