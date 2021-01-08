First Buriram Covid-19 case linked with food delivery to Pattaya gambling den

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation and Administration (CCSA) urged people to download Mor Chana application to help them assess their coronavirus infection risk and assist health authorities in tracking users in close contact with infected people.

CCSA spokesman, Taweesin Visanuyothin reported 305 new cases of Covid-19 in the daily case tally on Thursday and one more death. The new infections included 193 local infections, 109 migrants in active testing and three arrivals from abroad. The total cases rose to 9,636.









The new death is an 88-year-old man in Chanthaburi. He was a bedridden cancer patient and contracted the virus from his son, who had visited a gambling den in Rayong.

Buriram governor reported the province’s first Covid case in the new wave of the outbreak. The patient was a food vendor in Chonburi and delivered food to a gambling den in Pattaya.

As the Public Health Ministry is conducting active testing in affected areas in an attempt to prevent the spread of Covid-19, His Majesty the King has offered additional seven mobile Covid-19 examination vehicles to the Ministry.

Now, there are 20 so-called ‘Biosafety Mobile Unit’ vehicles or Covid-19 swab collection units altogether. (TNA)















