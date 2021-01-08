Thai police pursue smugglers of 19 Rohingya migrants found in Bangkok

Police obtained court warrants for the arrest of people allegedly smuggling 19 Rohingya migrants to Bangkok’s Don Muang district and seven of the aliens later tested positive for COVID-19.

Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapat, deputy commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Office, said the 19 Rohingya people were found at a rented house in Don Muang. Seven of them tested positive and 12 others were free of the disease. They were isolated and kept under the supervision of disease control workers.





The arrest warrants were issued for a Thai woman, Ramai Chaima, and a foreigner identified as Babu. They rented the house in Don Muang for the illegal migrants to stay before a farther trip to the South.

Another suspect is a Thai driver who brought Rohingya people from Mae Sot district of Tak to Don Muang. Police were gathering evidence to seek another arrest warrant for the suspected driver.

The Rohingya people sneaked in through a natural border crossing point. They were heading for Malaysia and each of them paid 6,000 baht to smugglers. (TNA)













