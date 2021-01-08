Applications now open for essential travel outside Pattaya-Chonburi

Pattaya-area governments have begun issuing certificates allowing people to make “essential” trips outside locked-down Chonburi.

Certificates are being issued at Pattaya City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the Banglamung District Office from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chonburi is one of five provinces regulated with the strictest coronavirus-control measures, along with Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat and Samut Sakhon. Only travel deemed essential is allowed outside the Chonburi borders.









To apply, those seeking to travel must bring government-issued identification, two copies of the completed application, and documents justifying the need for the trip, such as a medical-appointment slip, purchase order, or a letter from an employer. Applications must be filed at least 48 hours in advance.

Applicants with smartphones also are encouraged to download the Mor Chana contact-tracing app.

For more information, contact the Pattaya Call Center at 1337.

















