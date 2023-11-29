Fireworks scare dog into wall trap, rescue team saves the day

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Thai-breed dog had a narrow escape after he got stuck between two walls for hours, following a fright from fireworks during the Loy Krathong festival.

The dog’s ordeal began on the evening of November 27, when he ran away from the loud noises of the firecrackers and ended up wedged between the wall of a house and a wall surrounding the neighbouring plot of land in Soi Banglamung 14. The dog was unable to move and started barking for help.







Local residents heard the dog’s cries and alerted the municipal disaster prevention and mitigation team of Banglamung District, who arrived at the scene the next morning. The rescue team found the dog trapped between the walls and decided to break a hole in the wall of the empty plot of land to reach him. They tied a rope around his torso and front legs and pulled him out after more than 20 minutes of effort.







The dog was checked for injuries and given water and food. The rescue team also tried to locate the owner of the dog, or find a new home for him if he was a stray. They urged the public to be mindful of the effects of fireworks on animals, and to keep their pets safe and secure during celebrations.

The rescue team also emphasized the importance of helping animals that may be distressed or harmed during festive events, and thanked the local residents for their cooperation and concern. They said that they were happy to save the dog and hoped that he would find a loving home.































