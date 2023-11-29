Cool weather, scenic views lure fitness fans to Sriracha hill

SRIRACHA, Thailand – As the winter season sets in, many locals in Sriracha District, Chonburi Province, have taken advantage of the cool weather and gentle breeze to climb the hill of Khao Chalak, a popular spot for fitness and recreation.

On the morning of November 28, reporters shared that the atmosphere on the ascent to Khao Chalak was refreshing and breezy. The locals seized the opportunity to climb the hill to dispel the morning chill, fortify their health, and guard against mosquito-borne illnesses. Many people engaged in physical activities, walking up the hill to promote robust health and well-being.







Jakkrit Noppakaeo, a 44-year-old resident of Sriracha, revealed that he and his family frequently jogged in the Khao Chalak area. He noticed that the air quality improved, and the rain had subsided since the onset of winter. These favorable conditions encouraged him and his family to increase the distance of their walks and runs. He shared his enthusiasm and extended an invitation to fellow runners and exercise enthusiasts in the vicinity of Khao Chalak or Sriracha to join them in their fitness routine. He emphasized the health benefits and the beautiful panoramic view from the hilltop as additional incentives.







Khao Chalak offers a natural trail for walking and a challenging biking path suitable for circular rides. The hill has an elevation of approximately 250 meters, with a trail classified as Trail B, covering a distance of around 2 kilometers. The forested terrain, especially in the wooded areas, features a special incline, and the entire ascent is enveloped in lush greenery. The hilltop is adorned with bamboo groves and provides breathtaking viewpoints that allow observers to gaze upon the entire Sriracha district.

























