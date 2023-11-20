‘Naklua Walk and Eat Festival’ kicks off in Pattaya Dec 2

According to Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, the 15th edition of the Naklua Market Walk and Eat Festival 2023 is going to be held on weekends from 2 to 24 December 2023 and from 6 to 14 January 2024, starting at 16.00 hr, at Lanpho Naklua Market in Pattaya City. This annual event will feature booths offering street food, freshly cooked seafood, and community-made products, as well as musical performances.

Naklau subdistrict, located in Pattaya City, Chonburi province, is renowned for its traditional fishing industry that provides fresh seafood right off the boats. (NNT)



























