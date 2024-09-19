Fire erupts in sauna area of Pattaya hotel, no injuries reported

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 17, a fire broke out in the sauna area of an eight-story hotel located near Pattaya Beach Road Soi 5. The blaze, which occurred on the second floor, quickly produced large amounts of smoke that billowed out from the building.







Firefighters responded swiftly to the emergency, managing to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes. The incident caused significant panic among hotel guests, who were evacuated from the premises. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The swift response by emergency services helped to minimize damage and prevent any casualties.





































