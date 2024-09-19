Drunk driver crashes into construction pit on Pattaya 3rd Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – At dawn on September 18, a black Toyota Yaris plunged into a pit on Chalerm Phrakiat Third Road, where an underground cable construction project is underway. The vehicle, which lost control, sustained significant damage and could not be removed from the pit.







The driver, identified as Mr Boy, 34, was found heavily intoxicated and incoherent at the scene. Fortunately, he was not injured. However, the incident caused damage to public electrical wiring within the pit.

Pol. Capt. Sombat Kaewmoonmook conducted a thorough inspection of the site and documented the damage. He also plans to review CCTV footage to aid in the investigation of the case.





































