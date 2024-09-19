Pattaya traffic officer appeals for help after hit-and-run driver defaults on compensation

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Special Affairs Traffic Officer Anirut Buachum, 39, has turned to the media for assistance after a hit-and-run driver failed to cover his medical and rehabilitation expenses.







On August 5, while directing traffic near Soi Chaiyapornvithi intersection in North Pattaya, Anirut was struck by a speeding white Chevrolet sedan. The vehicle, which turned without signalling, ran over Anirut’s foot before fleeing the scene. The driver, assuming Anirut had not been seriously injured, did not stop.

The collision resulted in a broken right foot for Anirut, who received treatment at Banglamung Hospital and filed a police report at Banglamung Police Station. The driver initially agreed to compensate Anirut with a total of 30,000 THB in three instalments of 10,000 THB each. However, Anirut reported that none of these payments have been made and the driver has shown no concern for his situation. Anirut suspects that the driver may have connections to influential people and could be evading responsibility.

Feeling undervalued despite his commitment to public service, Anirut expressed disappointment and frustration. He hopes the driver will fulfil their obligations soon and that justice will be served. Meanwhile, Anirut is recovering and performing light duties, eagerly anticipating his return to full duty once healed.





































