Fire engulfs luxurious clubhouse in Nusa Chivani Pattaya Village

PATTAYA, Thailand – A devastating fire erupted at a luxurious clubhouse in the Nusa Chivani Pattaya Village, in Na Jomtien on May 13. The blaze, originating on the second floor of the two-story building, swiftly engulfed the structure, fuelled by stored documents and bed sets, sending plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.







Firefighters from nearby municipalities rushed to the scene to help contain the inferno and preventing further devastation. Preliminary investigations point to an electrical malfunction as the likely cause of the fire, triggering the emergence of smoke that alerted workers present on-site.

The extent of the damage is estimated to be in the millions of baht. However, a comprehensive examination is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the blaze.



































