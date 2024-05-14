Thunderstorms cover parts of Pattaya and Bangkok

The Thai Meteorological Department has revealed that the upper part of Thailand is experiencing scattered thunderstorms in several areas, along with some strong gusts of wind in certain places. Heavy rainfall is occurring in some areas of the Northeastern and Eastern regions, while Bangkok and its vicinity have a 40% chance of rain.







The weather forecast for the next 24 hours predicts low-pressure systems due to the prevailing heat covering the upper part of Thailand, resulting in hot weather during midday. Meanwhile, southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing moisture into the upper part of Thailand. This weather pattern is causing scattered thunderstorms in several areas, along with some strong gusts of wind, particularly heavy rainfall in parts of the northeastern and eastern regions. People in the upper part of Thailand are advised to be cautious of the dangers of thunderstorms and strong winds during this period.







As for the southeasterly and southeasterly winds, they are covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, allowing the southern region to continue experiencing scattered thunderstorms. Boat operators should avoid sailing in areas where thunderstorms are present.

Regarding particulate matter during this period, Thailand has a minimal accumulation of dust/haze as there is widespread rainfall in many areas, and air ventilation is good.









































