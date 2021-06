A New Zealand expat was injured when his car hit a eucalyptus tree and skid into a ditch in East Pattaya.

Milan Paunovic, 79, had to be pried from his wrecked MG, which was on its side on Soi Khao Talo 9 when paramedics arrived June 7. He was sent to a local hospital for a head injury.







Police speculated the elderly driver blacked out, overshooting the curve, bouncing off a tree and tumbling into the landfill trench.