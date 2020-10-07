Ferrari enthusiasts to rally against drunk driving at Bali Hai Pier Pattaya

Ferrari sports car enthusiasts will rally against drunk driving and donate much-needed funds to the Father Ray Foundation at an Oct. 10 networking event at Bali Hai Pier.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The Ferrari Owners Club Thailand and Royal Cliff Hotels Group are organizing the charity car show at 3 p.m. on Saturday, which includes a reception on the Koh Pa Fan cruise ship.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh chaired an Oct. 5 planning meeting where Malisa Lutsi, the Royal Cliff’s marketing manager, laid out the details.

The Ferrari club, she said, has about 100 members nationwide. The event will be a chance for enthusiasts to network, but also support the Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation.

A donation also will be made to the Father Ray Foundation before a group photo is taken under the Pattaya City sign.











