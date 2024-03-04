Pattaya gears up for influx of tourists ahead of Songkran festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is abuzz with anticipation as it readies itself for an influx of international tourists. The recent announcement of free visas for travellers from many countries has sparked excitement, and local businesses are gearing up to welcome their guests.

Boonkerd Suksrikarn, Vice President of the Thai Hotels Association (Eastern Chapter), revealed that hotels are witnessing a surge in group bookings. These bookings cater to both traditional group tourists and Free Independent Travellers (FIT), especially those traveling in family groups.







The period from March to April coincides with the Songkran festival, a time of celebration and water splashing. International visitors especially the Chinese are drawn not only by the favourable weather conditions but also by the government’s active promotion of Songkran festivities. It’s a perfect blend of cultural immersion and fun.

While luxurious 4-5 star hotels have secured bookings from Chinese tourists, the majority are opting for more affordable accommodation options. Pattaya’s allure lies in its diverse offerings, appealing to both budget-conscious travellers and those seeking upscale experiences.







Boonkerd said, “Pattaya has left a lasting impression on many Chinese travellers. Positive experiences during recent visits have led to a steady stream of repeat visitors. The city’s vibrant atmosphere, stunning beaches, and lively entertainment options continue to captivate hearts.”







He went on to say, “During the Songkran festival, Pattaya expects not only Chinese tourists but also a diverse international crowd. Influencer groups are eyeing the city as a canvas for creating captivating content, further enhancing Pattaya’s reputation as a must-visit destination.”































