Extreme heat grips Pattaya and across Thailand; spending extended periods outdoors warned

Thailand is currently sweltering under scorching temperatures, with the Thai Meteorological Department issuing warnings and advisories urging citizens to take precautions against the intense heat.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, the entire country is experiencing extremely hot weather, characterized by high temperatures and clear skies, especially during midday. This phenomenon is attributed to a low-pressure system caused by the pervasive heat covering Thailand’s upper regions.







Authorities are particularly concerned about the health implications of prolonged exposure to such extreme heat. They advise citizens to take care of their well-being and to avoid spending extended periods outdoors, especially in open areas.

While some relief is expected in certain regions due to southern winds and southwesterly winds, which may bring isolated thunderstorms to parts of the country, caution is still advised. Officials warn of the potential dangers posed by thunderstorms, particularly in areas covered by southern winds, such as the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea.









In addition to the scorching temperatures, parts of Thailand are also grappling with moderate to high levels of particulate matter in the air. The northern, northeastern, and upper central regions are particularly affected, with weak winds and poor air ventilation exacerbating the situation.

As the country battles this intense heat wave, authorities emphasize the importance of staying vigilant and implementing necessary health measures to mitigate the risks associated with the extreme weather conditions.



































