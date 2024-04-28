Thailand reaffirms commitment to combat IUU fishing and promote sustainable fisheries

Ms. Busadee Santipitaks, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, welcomed Mr. Dominic Chakrabongse Thomson, Regional Director (Southeast Asia) of Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF) and exchanged views on the existing cooperation on fisheries and the EJF’s report on Thailand’s on-going legislative amendments related to fisheries on 26 April 2024.







Both sides placed great emphasis on close cooperation between public sector and civil society in combatting IUU fishing and promoting sustainable fisheries in Thailand. DPS Busadee reiterated the Government’s commitment to working with all stakeholders on their recommendation and concern. Regional Director Thomson expressed his support for Thailand’s effort in combating IUU fishing and protecting the rights of labors. The EJF has played a vital role in combating the IUU fishing in the region since 2016. (MFA)





































