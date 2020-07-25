Explosion at Pattaya crematorium injures 2

By
Boonlua Chatree
-
Rath Changpradit, 74 was severely injured when the crematorium exploded at Wat Banglamung Temple.
Two people were hurt when a gas leak resulted in an explosion at a Pattaya temple crematorium.

Rath Changpradit, 74, suffered extensive burns covering his entire body and a blow to the face, while an assistant identified as Wanchai, 63, also sustained serious burns.

Workers remove the corpse from the damaged crematorium to another temple for cremation.
The explosion occurred at the end of a funeral at Banglamung Temple as the two brothers prepared the body for cremation. The explosion damaged the building, with cracks appearing in its external walls.



The body that had been set for cremation was moved to Chonglom Temple and Banglamung Temple’s facility was closed pending inspection and repairs.

The flower bedecked crematorium exploded just before the cremation commenced.
