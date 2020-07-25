Liverpool fans celebrate Premier League trophy in Pattaya

Jubilant fans of the English Premier League’s Liverpool paraded through Pattaya in an open-top bus to celebrate the football club’s first top-flight crown in three decades.







The Pattaya Liverpool Fan Club rolled through the city July 24, the morning after the club hoisted the trophy in the U.K., paying respect at the King Taksin the Great Monument at city hall.

The parade began at Bali Hai Pier with fans in the red Liverpool jerseys and face masks. The bus went along Second Road to the Dolphin Roundabout and taking a replica cup to city hall for photos.

Fans cheered the parade as it went by with an open-top bus leading the way and cars and motorbikes following.

