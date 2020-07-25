Liverpool fans celebrate Premier League trophy in Pattaya

By Warapun jaikusol
0
296
Pattaya Thai-Indian die-hard fans of Liverpool FC join in the celebrations.
Pattaya Thai-Indian die-hard fans of Liverpool FC join in the celebrations.

Jubilant fans of the English Premier League’s Liverpool paraded through Pattaya in an open-top bus to celebrate the football club’s first top-flight crown in three decades.



Please Support Pattaya Mail

The Pattaya Liverpool Fan Club rolled through the city July 24, the morning after the club hoisted the trophy in the U.K., paying respect at the King Taksin the Great Monument at city hall.

Liverpool FC fans sing and wave flags as they ride the replica of the English victory bus around Pattaya.
Liverpool FC fans sing and wave flags as they ride the replica of the English victory bus around Pattaya.

The parade began at Bali Hai Pier with fans in the red Liverpool jerseys and face masks. The bus went along Second Road to the Dolphin Roundabout and taking a replica cup to city hall for photos.

Fans cheered the parade as it went by with an open-top bus leading the way and cars and motorbikes following.

Celebrating Liverpool FC fans drive around the Dolphin roundabout in Pattaya.
Celebrating Liverpool FC fans drive around the Dolphin roundabout in Pattaya.

Loading…

Liverpool fans made a stop at Pattaya City Hall for a small celebration.
Liverpool fans made a stop at Pattaya City Hall for a small celebration.
Championship celebrations would not be complete without authentic Pattaya expat football fans.
Championship celebrations would not be complete without authentic Pattaya expat football fans.




Celebrations commenced at Bali Hai Pier.
Celebrations commenced at Bali Hai Pier.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR