Alcazar transgender cabaret returns to Pattaya stage

Pattaya’s famed Alcazar transgender cabaret show is back with an all-new look for Thai tourists.

General Manager Pawin Petchtrakul opened the first show since March at the Alcazar Theatre July 23.







The transgender performers were all smiles as they took the stage again in their flamboyant costumes after months of selling food, working in markets or living off savings to get by.

Pawin noted that Alcazars has won the “Safety and Healthy Administration” certification from the Public Health Ministry, giving guests a sense of security about their safety while in the theater.

Alcazar has relaunched with 50 percent promotional discounts, taking ticket prices down to 500 baht. Shows run daily at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.







